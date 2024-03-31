Erdogan admitted the defeat of the ruling party in municipal elections in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted the defeat of the ruling Justice and Development Party in municipal elections held on Sunday, March 31.

Unfortunately, after winning the elections in May 2023, in the municipal elections nine months later we were unable to achieve the desired results Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

The politician emphasized that his party will analyze the election results objectively and self-critically. He added that the voting results show failures on the ground.

Erdogan's party lost to the opposition in elections for the first time in 20 years

Local government elections were held in Turkey on Sunday. The country's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost to the opposition in municipal elections for the first time in 20 years.

The Republican People's Party took the lead; in the fight for the posts of mayors of large cities, it received 37.3 percent of the votes based on the results of counting 95 percent of the protocols, transmits TRT TV channel.

The party in power lost in Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya and Izmir, and received votes in 11 metropolitan cities and 12 provincial centers. The opposition has 15 of the 30 mayors of cities with the status of metropolises and 21 positions of mayor of regional centers.

Three metropolitan cities and seven provincial centers were occupied by the pro-Kurdish Dem Parti party, mainly in regions in southeastern Turkey with a significant Kurdish population.

Turkey's High Election Commission intends to announce preliminary election results on Monday.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that victory in the mayoral elections in Istanbul would be the last chance for the Turkish political opposition. Former Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, nominated by the current president's party, and opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu competed for the post of mayor.

Local government elections passed without incident

Erdogan said the elections were held without incident, with the exception of some incidents. The politician did not specify which incidents he was talking about.

The local government elections concluded with the maturity befitting our democracy. Apart from some isolated incidents, there were no major untoward incidents that could mar the atmosphere of the elections Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

Erdogan promised to take into account the will of the people

The head of state emphasized that the people conveyed their message, will and warnings to the authorities during the voting. He promised to take into account the will of Turkish citizens.

We will not ignore the decision of our nation, we will not act against its will and question it Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

The president said that he and the party he leads will correct the mistakes made in the next four to five years.

Erdogan announced tasks for his term in office

Erdogan said that during the four to five years that his term of office lasts, the authorities will focus on current problems in Turkey, solving economic problems, and restoring the regions affected by the earthquake.

We will do everything necessary to analyze as accurately and objectively as possible the messages that the nation gave us during the elections. We once again make a promise to our people and to all of Turkey: we will work tirelessly, without rest, to improve the prosperity, peace, security and hope of each of our 85 million citizens Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

Election results in Turkey called a political earthquake

An expert on Russian-Turkish relations, Hakan Aksay, called the election results in the country a political earthquake; the results exceeded the expectations of the opposition. His words lead RIA News.

This election is full of surprises. The opposition was ambitious and intended to perform more successfully than in May, but the current result is much higher than the expectations of the opposition and lower than the expectations of the authorities. These elections became a political earthquake or even a tsunami for Turkey Hakan Aksay political scientist

He noted that Ekrem Imamoglu's victory in the Istanbul mayoral elections symbolized changes in the Republican People's Party. The new leader is implementing a three-stage transformation plan, the first involving a change in political leadership after the defeat of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the presidential elections.

The second stage, the political scientist designated victory in the municipal elections, which the opposition succeeded in doing. The third step will be success in the Turkish presidential elections, which are due to take place in four years. Aksai admitted that discussions about early elections would begin in the country. In addition to the intensification of the opposition, this is due to the worsening economic crisis.

Earlier, columnist for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Jared Malsin named Selcuk Bayraktar, co-owner of the Turkish company Baykar, which produces Bayraktar drones, as a possible successor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.