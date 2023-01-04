Let’s find out who the new love of the hairstylist’s former partner is

Over the last few hours the separation between Letizia Porcu and Federico Fashion Style has once again become one of the most talked about topics on the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, according to what has emerged, it seems that the former partner of the hairstylist has found serenity next to her new love. Let’s find out who it is together.

The gossip of the acquaintance between Letizia Porcu, former partner of Federico Fashion Style, and the very successful Italian DJ, producer and composers are becoming more and more insistent Vincent Arena. The news was made public by gossip expert Deianira Marzano who revealed her gossip on her Instagram page.

According to what has emerged, it seems that Letizia and Vincent they met by chance in a children’s amusement park and have never left each other since. The two were spotted together in the shopping streets of Rome, hand in hand.

Despite the numerous rumors circulating, those directly involved have neither confirmed nor denied the gossip. But how will Federico have taken the news of the attendance between your ex-girlfriend and Vincent Arena? Let’s find out together.

New love for Letizia Porcu: Federico Fashion Style’s reaction

The news of the attendance between Letizia Porcu and Vincent Arena was also commented by Federico Fashion Style on his Instagram page. In detail, the hairstylist shared some Instagram Stories aimed at her ex-partner. These were the words of the hairdresser:

Your mask fell off, peck!

The story in question was accompanied by circus-type music. Later, however, the hair salon he laughed out loud and added to the post:

Don’t send me screenshots anymore.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how this much-talked about story will evolve.