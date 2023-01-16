After definitively saying goodbye to Federico Fashion Style, it seems that Letizia Porcu found love again with another man. This was demonstrated by the same ex-wife of the hairdresser through her Instagram profile. Are you curious to know who her new boyfriend is? Let’s find out together!

Without any shadow of a doubt Federico Fashion Style and Letizia Porcu represented one of the couples most loved and talked about on the web. A few months ago, the two experienced a stormy parting due to which the hairdresser had let himself go to a harsh outburst. Their love story it lasted for 17 years giving birth to their daughter Sophie Maelle.

However, now the now ex couple has decided to take two different paths and it seems that the first to do so was Letizia. Indeed, in the course of the last few hours the woman has come out into the open with her new one fiancé. She proved it herself through one photo posted on his Instagram profile.

The image in question portrays the woman with her new flame in the car as they exchange a tender kiss on the cheek. But who is her new love? The man who stole Porcu’s heart is Vincent Arena. The latter is one of music producers most loved and respected in the world of music. Among his already important collaborations, we mention the one with the Disney company and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Letizia Porcu: the separation with Federico Fashion Style

At first, the separation between Federico Fashion Style and Letizia Porcu seemed to have developed in a consensual way. However, an outburst that the hairdresser let himself go on social media proved the opposite. Indeed, the man had shown himself in tears on his social media account as his ex-wife wouldn’t let him see hers daughter.