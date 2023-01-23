Letizia has decided to comment on the coming out that her ex-partner did to Verissimo

An episode of was aired on Saturday 21 January on Canale 5 very true whose absolute star was undoubtedly Federico Fashion Style. The hairstylist chose Silvia Toffanin’s living room to come out, thus declaring that she loves people of the same sex as her. A few hours the former partner of Italy’s most loved hairdresser, Letizia Porcuhe decided to comment on his ex-partner’s words on his Instagram page.

In addition to admitting to to love persons of the same sex, a very true Federico Fashion Style also spoke about his former partner Letizia Porcu. In detail, the hairdresser said that the woman had known everything for three years but, despite this, she decided to stay by her side and live under the same roof for the sake of their daughter, the little girl. Sophia Maelle.

The hairstylist certainly didn’t spend nice words for Joyagainst which he expressed himself in this way:

He’s been up to things I can’t tell you, but it hurts because I didn’t think he could do this to me. After a month of our separation, she also posted on Instagram that she is engaged to another and carefree.

very trueLetizia Porcu’s reaction to the coming out of Federico Fashion Style

Following the words of Federico Lauri regarding his ex-partner, everyone was waiting for some reaction from Letizia Porcu. In this regard, it must be said that Federico Fashion Style’s ex-partner decided not to comment on the words of her ex-partner but, a few hours after the interview, she shared something on her Instagram page that certainly did not pass unnoticed by gossip lovers.

In detail, the woman has published an Instagram Stories that portrays her with her new partner, the music producer Vincent Arena. Federico’s ex-partner has decided to appear serene and happy alongside her new love.

Although Letizia still remained silent and did not comment on the words that the hairstylist has spent on her, there are many who hope for an official replica in some television living room.