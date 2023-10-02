Over the last few hours, Letizia Petris ended up in the crosshairs of controversy on social media. The reason? According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, it seems that the protagonist of the Big Brother uttered a blasphemy. In light of this, he would be at risk of disqualification. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The new edition of Big Brother never stops giving great gifts twists. The dynamics inside the most spied on house in Italy they are becoming more and more insistent and, over the last few hours, ending up at the center of the gossip it was Letizia Petris.

Therefore, according to what was hypothesized by numerous viewers, the competitor of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini would have blasphemed live. In detail, Gieffina would have pronounced theexpletive following an outburst in which she indulged due to a heated argument with some of the house’s competitors. But because Letizia had one discussion with some of its tenants?

According to what she herself claims, some would have made fun of her. Despite the gieffini in the hovel they denied the accusationsLetizia continued to support her stance by becoming the protagonist of a tough act vent, which would then end with blasphemy. Currently, we are not aware of thereliability of this news as these are only hypotheses spread on social media by the most attentive viewers.

In any case, if this theory were true, it is inevitable that the person concerned would be at risk immediate disqualification. In light of this, it will be the responsibility of the director to carefully verify theaudio of the competitor and make a drastic decision, always in the event that Letizia had truly blasphemed. To find out, we’ll just have to wait episode on Monday 2 October 2023!