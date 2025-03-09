For the first time since the competition was instituted, the champions of the Waterpolo Queen Cup have received the trophy from the Queen. Letizia has attended this Sunday, in the pools they are Hugo de Palma, to the victory of the Sant Andreu National Club against the Astralpool Sabadell by 17 to 13, revalidating, in front of the same rival, her triumph in the competition last year. After the game, the queen has delivered the trophy to the winners and congratulated all the participants.

The Waterpolo Queen Cup, now sponsored by Iberdrola, is disputed since the 1996/97 season. Queen Sofia did not attend any end, nor had Queen Letizia done in the last ten years. Although most women’s team sports competitions dispute the Queen’s Cup, it is difficult to see Letizia in the stands. In 2024, Letizia was in the final of the Women’s Football Queen Cup, in which FC Barcelona players rose with the trophy by winning the Real Sociedad team by 8 to 0, but had not been in the five previous finals. Letizia was also in 2020 in the final of the Basketball Queen Cup.

The queen attends the final of the Waterpolo Queen Cup this Sunday in Palma de Mallorca. Cati Cladera / EFE

When it comes to national teams, the thing changes. The summer of 2023, Letizia next to the Infanta Sofia, traveled to Sydney (Australia) to attend the final of the World Football Championship, in which the Spanish players rose with the victory against the England team. It was the famous match in which the then president of the Spanish Federation of Football Luis Rubiales kissed, without his consent, to the player Jenny Hermoso.

The queen has also supported the women’s sport at the Olympic Games, as she did with the waterpolists of the Spanish team who won the gold in Paris 2024. Precisely one of the members of the Olympic team and player of the CN Astrapool Sabadell, Maica García, has given the queen a shirt signed by all the players. Garcia, considered one of the best waterpolists, has not played the final since she is pregnant with her first child.



Sabadell Maica García’s player, pregnant with her first child, gives the queen a commemorative shirt of the competition signed by the players José Jiménez/Casa del Rey

The Queen has reached the event, accompanied by the Minister of Education and Professional Training of the Central Government, Pilar Alegría, and by the Vice President of the Government and Department of Economy, Finance and Innovation, Antoni Costa. The president of the Government, Marga Prohens, has finally not being able to attend the act. They have also attended the final, the mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez; the Delegate of the Government of Spain in the Balearic Islands, Alfonso Rodríguez, and the president of the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation, Fernando Carpena, among other authorities.

To attend the final, the queen has chosen a set of pants suit of the Woman Limited collection of El Corte Inglés, in blue oil with black t -shirt to match the buttons and the moccasins and handbag.