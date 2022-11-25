“Black Panther: Wakanda forever”, the film directed by Ryan Coogler, came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to tell us who will be the new Black Panther after the death of the protagonist Chadwick Boseman. After a long wait, the result has not left the fans indifferent.

Its worldwide theatrical release was a huge success and now Letitia Wright, known as Shuri, is enjoying her vacation. What her followers did not expect is that the actress would choose Peru as her destination.

Through Instagram, Wright shared the view from his hotel in Miraflores. “Back to peace and relaxation”, were her words in a story on the social network. In addition, she was captured in the streets of Lima and her fans did not hesitate to take photos with her.

Letitia Wright shares the view from her hotel in Lima. Photo: Instagram capture via Surtido.pe

Letitia Wright with fans in Peru. Photo: Disney

More than one believes that Lima was a brief stop before reaching its true destination: Cusco. In any case, the Peruvian territory was chosen by her to rest from her hard work in the production of Marvel.

What is “Black Panther 2” about?

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from the interference of world powers in the wake of the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to adjust to their new era, the heroes must act together.

Should you see the movie? This said the critic

“’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is a moving tribute that nicely moves the franchise forward. In addition, it marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the UCM ”, praised the critic on Rotten Tomatoes, where it obtained an 84% approval rating.