During your vacations, Leticia Siciliani made his first experience in a nude beach and told on Instagram what his feelings were. “There are things a bit shocking”, he assured.

As if to get on the subject, Griselda Siciliani’s sister started uploading a photo of her in a bikini to the social network and accompanied it with the following caption: “Very lucky body.”

As could be expected, Leti received a lot of comments in her post and then revealed that she had done what she had never done before in her life: go to a nude beach.

Leticia Siciliani gained enormous popularity after her participation in MasterChef Celebrity (El Trece). Instagram photo.

The questions were not long in coming and Leticia Siciliani, who gained enormous popularity with her participation in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe), a cycle that he abandoned in full competition of his own free will, was responding to the curiosity of his fans through various Stories. “Anecdote of the day … nude beach for the first time,” began his story.

Total sincerity, the actress admitted that she did not dare to undress. He put it like this: “I failed! I did not undress, because the subject of the photos gave me something. Type ‘hey, MasterChef, do you take a picture? ‘, and me there with my raisins”.

After a first time at the nude beach, Leticia promised that she will make more visits to the place. “It seemed like a high experience to me,” he said. I would go back, without a doubt, because the people are super quiet. He’s very into his own and enjoys their bodies as they should be. “

Leticia Siciliani was encouraged to make her first experience on a nudist beach where, she said, she still did not dare to run out of clothes. Instagram photo.

However, as he commented, not everything was harmony and relaxation on the nude beach where he made his first experience. “Although when someone is peeing next door or playing with their things, well, those things are a bit shocking …“, he claimed.

The promises are to be fulfilled and Leti lived up to that maxim. On Instagram, he recounted: “Nudist beach day two. I’m entering and today I play it, it was all. I’ve been talking to people and it seems to me that you have to peel your boobs, eh, let’s see what happens … ”.

His followers then devoted themselves to commenting on their own experiences on nude beaches. “Very strong, there are strange things. But what happiness all that relaxation of the bodies, I love it ”, wrote one of them. “Let’s go! Argentina is advancing ”, Siciliani replied, amused.

Leticia Siciliani: the 28-year-old actress went to a nude beach for the first time and shared the experience with her fans. Instagram photo.

On the other hand, a debate broke out when Leti commented that a fan had taken photos of herself and an Instagram user pointed out that photography is prohibited in nudist environments. “Sure, but who controls it?”, Replied, pragmatically, Leticia Siciliani.

ACE