Leticia Sabater, dressed as Leticia Sabater —ultra-tight fuchsia leatherette pants and jacket, black corset and Mama Noel hat borrowed for the photo—, enters the EL PAÍS newsroom shouting “Hello, Merry Christmas!” and the ladies and gentlemen journalists, absorbed in her screens, look at her as if they had visions of her. Many have grown up watching it on children’s TV shows. Others, like pizpireta hermida girlas a contestant on reality, or as a singer of lewd songs on YouTube. The last, Santa Claus, fill my tank, a Christmas carol sponsored by True Fruits, a German juice brand, and illustrated with an, shall we say, indescribable video, which has a million views and triumphs in the WhatsApp groups of whom you least expect it. “Two or three generations come together in my gigs and that has a lot of merit”, boasts the interested party, “but, now that I don’t do things for children, children and young people are still the majority of my audience”.

They still like his lewdness and see his videos as the “poop, ass, fart, pee” that makes us so funny when we are little.

No, I think what they like about me is that I have a mixture of princess, lolita and rebel.

How is one a princess, lolita and rebel at 56?

For starters, I don’t look my age. Princess, for such long blond hair. Lolita, because I’m like a doll, because of that mix between naivety and mischief. And rebellion because I have always done what I wanted.

Is it like this since you were a child?

No, at school I was very shy. They picked on me because of my squint, my glasses, and my eyepatch. But at 14 I had a brutal change. Boys started to like me, I broke the shell and I was sure of myself.

Do you need the approval of others?

Yes, I have always needed it.

Does criticism affect you?

Any. When I stopped working on children’s programs I decided to let my hair down and be who I am. Especially since my mother died, 10 years ago. She didn’t like me undressing, or her tattoos, and, in my days as a model, it bothered her until she posed in lingerie. Later, I have educated my father, and now he accepts me. And the rest of the world doesn’t matter to me. If they like it, fine, and if not, garlic and water.

Did her mother coerce her?

Do not forget that I am related to Mario Conde and the Martínez-Bordiú, a good girl. my sisters approved cum laude Medicine and Architecture. I studied until Selectividad, which I passed by copying my boyfriend’s exam at the time. Let’s say I’ve been the rebellious posh, the ugly duckling of the house, the one who didn’t know what to do with it, but they started to respect me when I got on TV and started earning more money than them. In fact, later, my sisters did not insist that their children study for a degree, but rather that they do what they liked.

What does that say about Spain?

Well, the country is at my level. 75% of people are like me. Not everyone can be cum laude. This country has changed a lot. A plumber still earns more than a doctor. I know they call me dumb, crazy, broken toy. But neither stupid, nor crazy, nor broken: I am a survivor. I’m not a fool hair. I’m a much smarter chick than people think she knows how to play dumb and geeky when needed. In fact, when they meet me, they tell me that, naturally, I am much smarter and younger and prettier than in the photos.

have you used your sex appeal as a weapon in his career?

Look, I think I’m a weirdo, honestly. I have always liked to go sexy, teach meat, even in children’s programs. I believe that meat sells and I really liked teaching it. I have been an empowered woman when no one was. To say: all this is mine, what happens. The Me Too thing, for example, I don’t believe it: you don’t do anything you don’t want to do. And, in that field, I have always done what I wanted.

Some people can’t afford to get fired if they don’t tolerate bullying.

You can always start scrubbing.

But you have a family mattress, and others do not.

You’re wrong. No one has ever paid or given me anything.

He has confessed that he has retouched his face and body, from the abdomen to the vagina. Does it take so badly over time?

In the face I have only made a facelift. Each one is each one, but for me the wrinkle is not beautiful, but ugly, and I don’t want it.

I’m your age and I haven’t touched my face. Do you see me old and ugly?

ummm [silencio largo]. What questions do you ask me? I see you well, but the difference between you and me is that you haven’t sunbathed and you have white skin, I was burned and I needed it. They all do it: actresses, presenters, what happens is that I tell it. And, look, I won’t be so bad when, how can I tell you this, many guys send me photos of their penises on the networks. You have no idea how old I am.

And that doesn’t bother you?

It makes me laugh. It’s just that, if I have to say a compliment to a guy, I tell him, and I like it when they say it to me. What some feminists say, for example, about not waxing as a sign of freedom and feminism, does not go with me. If you want to go like a monkey, great, I don’t. I am neither sexist nor feminist.

The octopus is going to fall.

I already know it. But it’s what I think. I am a girl who lives in the real world. And I love compliments.

And if they question her to mess with her physique?

It’s that they don’t get involved. Besides, nobody knows the secret to success, but I already tell you that the secret to failure is to try to make everyone like you. I know that I am a controversial and contradictory person. I’m out of the ordinary. But I’ve been at this for 35 years and I’ll keep going, as long as there’s a bunch of misfits like me who don’t play by the rules, I’ll keep acting. I’m not elegant? Who has the yardstick to measure elegance? Magazines? Sorry, but no.

What is elegant to you?

Being different and having personality. What is elegant for you is for me to look like a cetacean.

His Christmas carol is, let’s say, unspeakable, with obscene gestures and various profanities.

Have you seen the whole video?

I have not had a body.

Well, very badly, so much intellectual and so much journalism in EL PAÍS and you haven’t seen it. Actually he is a Christmas carol-he denounces, because in the end it is revealed that the “fill my tank” It is not sexual at all, but a protest against the high cost of fuel due to inflation and the war in Ukraine.

So yours is a protest song? She leaves me dead on the spot.

It’s just that it’s not so easy to do what I do and play with double meanings. The ridiculous line is very fine. Besides, it’s not that bad either. I’m just trying to have fun. I’m not bin Laden either.

THE AGES OF LETICIA Leticia Sabater (Barcelona, ​​56 years old) has been in the media limelight for 35 years since she appeared on television in the eighties as a likeable and explosive twenty-something. In the beginning she was a pizpireta hermida girl in the morning magazine of Televisión Española. Later, in the nineties, she had a period of sexy presenter of children’s programs to end up, not so long ago, as a contestant on reality in private ones and, now, as a party entertainer, singer at popular events and celebrations and star of some of the most shared and commented videos on YouTube. his last carol, Santa Claus, fill up my tank, Must be seen to be believed.