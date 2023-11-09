Actress says she stands in solidarity with Palestinian civilians, reinforces commitment to human rights and denies being anti-Semitic

Actress Letícia Sabatella issued a statement this Wednesday (8.Nov.2023) in which she apologized for having stated that Israel killed Israeli civilians on October 7th. The publication was the subject of a notification from Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) sent to Meta.

Sabatella said he had “serious error in citing data that does not match reality”. On Sunday (Feb 5), she published a message on her Instagram profile in which she said that most of the Israeli civilians killed in the Hamas attack, which started the conflict in the Middle East, had been murdered by soldiers from the Israeli forces. Israel.

On the 2nd (6.nov), after the repercussion of the publication, the actress he said not support any act “terrorist” and that their desire is for a widespread ceasefire. Afterwards, he asked his followers to follow a new page created in case the official one goes down.

In a note this Wednesday (8.nov), Sabatella asked “reiterated sorry” to the Jewish community in Brazil and said that both in his personal life and on social networks he seeks to use “voice as a public person to talk about building a more just society”.

“I have been making human and sensitive posts and expressing great dismay at the facts and figures that scream a cry for help to the world.”, he said in the note published this Wednesday. He also said that, in solidarity with the “deep suffering to which Palestinian civilians are subjected, I must clarify that I have never trivialized Israel’s losses.”, he wrote.

Read the full note below: