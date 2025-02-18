The scandal that surrounds Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez for the investigation of alleged mistreatment of her baby continues to speak. This Monday, Late It has started its issuance with information that adds a new turn to the matter. As Leticia Requejo has revealed, Isabel Pantoja would be leading a kind of strategy aimed at discrediting the couple of her niece, in what the program has called the Operation discredit David.

The reason behind this supposed maneuver would reside in Mariló de la blonde’s involvement examines the singer, in Rodríguez’s defense. “He wants to discredit David […] Since we said that Mariló was behind David’s defense, Isabel Pantoja has not overcome it, “said the journalist.

According to this version of the collaborator, the artist plans that the influencer He completely moves away from everything that surrounds the physiotherapist: “He wants Anabel to cut any type of link with both Córdoba and Mariló, as with the clinic where David works.” Remember that Anabel’s boyfriend works there as a physiotherapist and Mariló de la blonde is ophthalmologist in that city.

In addition, the vocalist would have tried to directly influence the influencer, contacting her on the phone to doubt the truth of what Rodriguez had said About the incident with the daughter they have in common.

“He decides to call his niece because he says that what he is telling about the girl’s episode would be a lie and Maybe David is not the person who believes herself“Requejo concluded.