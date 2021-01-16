On Friday, January 14, the renowned Mexican actress Leticia Calderon announced that he tested positive for the COVID-19.

Through her Twitter account, the protagonist of the soap opera Esmeralda said that she and her family were infected with the virus.

“Hearts, I didn’t start this year how I would have liked. Despite all the care, several members of my family, including myself, were affected by this disease, “wrote the interpreter.

Leticia Calderón announces that she has coronavirus. Photo: Leticia Calderón / Twitter

However, Leticia Calderón’s health became complicated as the hours passed, since this Saturday, January 16, she was admitted to a hospital.

The same actress was in charge of giving this news to her followers from her Twitter account.

“I am hospitalized, but very well cared for by a large medical group. This is about patience and time. Thank you all for your concern.”Wrote the 52-year-old artist.

Leticia Calderón was hospitalized due to COVID-19. Photo: Leticia Calderón / Twitter

Addis Tuñón, presenter of the program Firsthand, also reported on the internment of the mexican.

“Actress Leticia Calderón, who had announced that she contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized, as she herself informed me. Prayers and good vibes for her, “Tuñón wrote on his Twitter account.

Likewise, the driver confirmed that the actress’s children are under the care of their relatives.

“He has his children in the care of his brothers, he tells me. Always mom, always worried about them and she is hospitalized. I will not give more data. It is time for the applause to be raised in prayer. Lety, you will get out of this, “he commented from his Instagram.

