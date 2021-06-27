Millennium Digital

Mexico City / 06.27.2021

Leticia Calderon He spoke for the first time about how difficult it was to lose his dad, Mario Calderon, who died after testing positive for COVID-19 in early 2021. The actress noted that she is “angry” because he did not have the opportunity to say goodbye to your father and he mentioned that he does not understand how the whole family was infected if they followed all the sanitary measures.

During an interview for Windowing, The actress commented that she is not upset with God for the death of her father, but she assured “That was not his time.”

“I’m angry because I feel like it wasn’t his time and because I couldn’t say goodbye to him. I’m angry about what happened, because they took so much care of each other and we take such care of each other, and all of a sudden you say: ‘How do we all get infected?’ With God not because I know that it is his willI mean, I can’t be mad at him and not even at my dad, “she said.

Leticia Calderón indicated that el Pad’s Dayrand, which was held last Sunday, June 20, was very difficult to cope with. He added that he preferred to keep his mind occupied and not commemorate that date.

“Yes, it was very difficult. I didn’t want to remember, I started making necklaces, which is what I do now, some friends made me an order. So I started watching TV with my children. I turned off the cell phone and watched movies. All I did was light a candle for her … but I can’t yet, “he mentioned.

Does he indirectly throw at Yadhira Carrillo?

Likewise, the actress pointed out that she does frequent the flea markets of Tepito to buy clothes or accessories, unlike Yadhira Carrillo. He indicated that he is not a person concerned about wearing branded clothes.

“I know Tepito. I have been several times. I love to chat, I’m not a brand, I have always said it and I have tried to make my children that way. It’s the hanger, the cute thing, even if it dresses in cute silk, it stays, “he said.

