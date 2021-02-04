The actress Leticia Calderón is going through a difficult time due to the death of her father, Mr. Mario Calderón.

Through her Twitter account, the protagonist of the well-remembered telenovela Esmeralda announced the unfortunate news.

“With a broken heart I share with you that my teacher, my friend, will no longer arrive at your house. He decided to reunite with his parents and leave us with a great emptiness. We are going to miss you a lot, daddy, “wrote the interpreter, who was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

Leticia Calderón announces the death of her father, who contracted the coronavirus. Photo: Leticia Calderón / Twitter

Leticia Calderon He did not give more details about the death of his father, but it was known that the man was hospitalized for complications derived from COVID-19.

On January 14, before being hospitalized, the actress revealed that she and her entire family tested positive for coronavirus.

“Hearts. I did not start this year how I would have liked. Despite all the care, several members of my family, including me, were affected by this disease, so I ask you to include us in your prayers. Thank you, “he said in his message on Twitter.

Leticia Calderón and her message after leaving the hospital

On January 21, Leticia Calderon She took to her social networks to tell her followers that she was finally discharged after complications in her health from COVID-19.

“God, what a joy to be at home with my children and my mother. Thanks to life, Thanks to the family, my friends, reporters, fans for their messages, prayers, respect and affection. Only one is missing for my happiness to be complete. Thank you ”, wrote the Mexican actress.

Leticia Calderón and her message after leaving the hospital. Photo: Leticia Calderón / Twitter

