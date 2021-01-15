Actress Leticia Calderón joined the list of famous people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19). The news was provided by the protagonist of the telenovela Esmeralda through her official account on Twitter.

“Hearts. I did not start this year how I would have liked. Despite all the care, several members of my family, including myself, were affected by this disease, ”reads the tweet published on the afternoon of January 14.

Likewise, the renowned interpreter asked her followers to “include them in their prayers.”

Despite being very active in social networks, Leticia Calderón has preferred to keep some details in reserve about where they were infected and when they were diagnosed. It is also uncertain whether any of the two teenage children of the Mexican actress would have acquired the virus.

Among the celebrities who have reacted to the publication stands out Chantal Andere, with whom Leticia Calderón worked on the telenovela Amor real (2003). The actress used the emoji of the hands together praying to show her support for the difficult time her colleague is experiencing.

Likewise, the actor and singer was also present with a message of support Mauricio Martinez, remembered for his participation in telenovelas such as Dare to dream (2009) and The gale woman (2012).

14.1.2020 | Post by Leticia Calderón announcing that she has COVID-19. Photo: Twitter capture