Letícia Bufoni she is not just one of the most famous skateboarders in the world. The Brazilian born in 1993 is a female icon of sport, inspiring many young athletes thanks to her tenacity in reaching goals. Ever since she had darted through the streets of San Paolo when she was very young up to six gold medals at the X Games. Bufoni has over 4 million followers on Instagram, is sponsored by tons of companies including Red Bull, and is – which is why we’re talking about it – a great car enthusiast.

The skater recently shot a video for Porsche, and before that he had toured the headquarters of McLaren in Woking. He is learning the trade of drifter, moreover with the great master Chris Forsberg (Formula Drift champion) and thanks to Red Bull he was able to fulfill his dream, to get on a single-seater.

As mentioned, the last stunt arrived thanks to Porsche Brazil. The German house has entrusted her with one Taycan, among the sportiest in the electric segment, to show some tricks and above all to give a youthful touch to the communication campaign. His collaboration with Porsche was in fact the first in the context of five meetings with emerging Brazilian sports personalities: a 26-day journey with over 10,000 kilometers covered. The names involved were those of Fernanda Maciel (ultramarathon runner), Eric Granado (MotoE rider), Felipe Camargo (climbing) and Reno Romeu and Mikaili Sol (kitesurfing).

With McLaren, Bufoni had instead taken a Skateboard ride inside the McLaren factory in Woking, passing between the historic Formula 1 of the team, and also in the road car assembly department. With Red Bull he tasted the tension on the starting grid at the Brazilian Grand Prix, while at the Red Bull Ring was able to get on a Formula 4. Finally, it is not uncommon to see her on Instagram and in general on her social profiles in the cockpit of some luxury car. A real fan of motors, even if her favorite medium is always the skateboard. Those who are fond of the genre can choose his character in several titles of the video game series named after Tony Hawk.