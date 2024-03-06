Manuel de Jesus Guerrero He is doubly lucky, since yesterday he assumed the presidency of Morena in Sinaloain relief of Ulysses Piñawho went to the delegation of Welfareand has also just come in fourth place on the list of multiple local candidates of this party, which means that his next arrival at the polls is practically guaranteed. congress. First comes the former women's secretary, María Teresa, who is about to become the coordinator of the Morenoist caucus to replace the current president of JUCOPO, Feliciano Castro.

And the leaders of Brunette They are not able to warm the chair when they have to leave, this has happened with the two previous presidents, since Merary Villegas resigned to seek re-election in the federal deputyship.

Like the presidency of Brunette It also lulls state leaders to sleep because they fall into activity, they do not make tours of the municipalities and more than anything they dedicate themselves to arguing with national leaders to immediately obtain a candidacy or some position in the federal government. They are not as motivated as the leaders of the PAN and PRI, it seems that they think that in advance, and without working, they are guaranteed victory in the next election. Guerrero had also been a leader of Morena.

Potpourri. It transcends that the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He will come to Culiacán next week as part of the health sector supervision tour that he has undertaken throughout all the states of the country, to solve the deficiencies that exist and substantially improve the service provided to the population. To this tour of AMLO It has received little publicity due to the electoral ban that prevails for all officials during campaigns.

For this reason, even here in Sinaloa they have stopped promoting the activities of the Governor Rubén Rocha and this impediment will also keep the substitute mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Hervàs, silent.

DISBANDED. It turns out that María José Menchaca as soon as she assumed the local council as Cinthia Valenzuela's substitute immediately asked to be registered on the list of the so-called plural group, made up of former PRI members who resigned or were expelled from the PRI. With this action he refutes the statements made a few days ago by the state president of the tricolor, Paola Garate, who said that the substitutes were being threatened so that they would not help rebuild the bench that disappeared due to the disbandment.

VOTE. On behalf of the National Civic Front, José Francisco Villegas asks the INE to guarantee free voting and that during voting people with their cell phones in their hands are not allowed to enter to vote.

BLACKOUT. A global blackout on Facebook yesterday morning surprised and even alarmed social media users who were notified that their accounts had disappeared.

PAS. The leader of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuen, registered yesterday in the CEN of the PRI, as a plural candidate for federal deputy and declared himself ready for the coming contest.

