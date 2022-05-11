The 42nd Trinidad Alfonso Valencia Marathon is the setting chosen by the NN Running Team athlete Letesenbet Gidey to make her debut in the distance of 42,195 meters. The Ethiopian has a fetish city in Valencia, since two of the four world records she holds have been achieved in the city of running. In fact, his only two performances in Valencia have resulted in a universal record.

On December 4, the athlete will return to the Valencian streets to stand on the starting line of the Valencia Marathon with the aim of continuing to make history in athletics, just a few months after another great event such as the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (USA), where he will presumably line up in the 10,000 meters .

“I am happy to announce that I will be making my marathon debut in Valencia on December 4. I have a special relationship with Valencia. In 2020, I achieved the 5000m world record; in 2021, the half marathon; now in 2022, I hope to run a great first marathon”, assured the Ethiopian.

For Marc Roigcoach of the international elite of the event, Gidey’s participation confirms “València’s commitment as the world headquarters of running, in addition to the long-term relationship with one of the best athletes in the world, if not the best”. “Knowing that many marathons wanted this debut in their cities, we are proud that Letesenbet Gidey has opted for Valencia. It is an example that we offer what athletes want,” she explains.

Four world records on his legs

Gidey began his love affair with Valencia in 2020 during NN Valencia WR Day, when he set the 5000m world record in 14:06.62. In October 2021, she participated in the Trinidad Alfonso Zurich Valencia Half Marathon, where he set his second world record in his debut over the distance with a stratospheric 1:02:52. His other two WRs were made in the Netherlands, specifically in 2019 in Nijmegen in the 15K en route, which he completed in 44:20, and last year in Hengelo in the 10,000m with a mark of 29:01.03.

Letesenbet Gidey is the first of the big names that the Valencia Marathon Organization confirms among the elite athletes who will participate in the 42nd edition of the event, who wants to continue fighting to climb positions in the marathon world ranking.