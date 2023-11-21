Álvaro Carmona has created the most unexpected Spanish series of the season. For disturbing, for daring, for criticism. And because we are not used to projects of these characteristics in our industry. It is called ‘Déjate ver’ and consists of eight chapters, which are now available on Atresplayer. If we had to look for inspirational references or titles, we would have to turn to ‘Black Mirror’, for its prophetic nature, or ‘Severance’, for its vocation as a dystopian story and for its interest in topics such as working conditions or the way we relate. . They are, by the way, two excellent works, with much larger budgets than the one Carmona has surely managed. And despite this, yours stands up well when compared to the previous ones.

In the universe of Álvaro Carmona, in churches instead of passing the brush to ask for alms, barcodes are distributed and likes are requested, in the seats of the theaters the spectators have to fasten their seat belts as on airplanes, and in debates On television, the talk shows come with impossible masks like those of ‘Mask Singer’. That universe is not ours, but it is not so unlikely that it could become so. We find it bizarre, absurd, strident. But in no case, impossible. And that produces a certain uneasiness in the viewer. The series aims to make us think and that is very good news in times when we often turn to the screen precisely to not think, to distract ourselves from reality. This is not the best place to do it.

The series likes to play. And that shows. In the way he presents his stories and in the way he sometimes places us in an uncomfortable mirror in which we do not like to recognize ourselves. Because many of the characters that roam around that invented universe look like people we know, who are close to us.

And what is ‘Déjate ver’ about? It is difficult to explain. She tells us about Ana, who has decided to leave her job as an assistant to a successful artist, to search for her own identity. She has made this decision also pushed by something that has started to happen to her, she is disappearing. Although the argument is the least of it. Beyond knowing Ana’s fate, the series is interested in the situations that the protagonist faces, which will make her rethink her priorities, conquer lost plots, discover aspects of her own life that she did not know. All this while she suspiciously observes the ways of acting around her, the obsession with appearances, the havoc that technology causes.

A meeting in each episode



The approach is simple. In each episode Ana meets a key character (her brother, a former co-worker, an actor, a man who is using her deceased father’s policy…) who will generate a conflict that she will try to resolve. Nothing follows normal logic, everything responds to the unexpected, but even so the viewer will understand the double meanings, the winks, the sarcasm with which many issues are discussed. The main attraction of ‘Déjate ver’ lies precisely in this. That’s where she surprises and catches.

In times of fast-paced plots, of fictions determined to burn cartridges at all costs, of ‘remakes’ of titles that no longer work, this rare commitment by Atresplayer opts for surreal humor, irony, witticisms, the extravagant characters. We have rarely seen a fiction with these wicks in our industry. Álvaro Carmona is a rare bird in this sense. Although his CV appears linked to comedy, in his works there is a desire to explore other terrains, to not get carried away by the predictable, to go beyond the cliché. He has been a scriptwriter for successful programs such as ‘Buenafuente’ or ‘El intermedia’, he has participated in theater shows such as ‘The smallest spectacle in the world’ and ‘YoSoy’ and he has published ‘The book of sharks’ in which he poses with illustrations and humor absurd situations. His short films, ‘180’, ‘Clara’ (in which he already talked about invisibility), ‘Ruleta’ and ‘The Treatment’, already anticipated a concern for telling slower stories, that mixed drama and comedy, that played with unpredictability. The series ‘People Talking’ (his first collaboration in this sense with Atresplayer) also discovered his ability to conceive characters and confront them with each other.

Carmona’s work is fueled by word of mouth. And they are growing based on recommendations (I hope this contributes). She demonstrated it in ‘People Talking’, which was nominated for an Emmy. And it will happen with ‘Déjate ver’, which will gain followers as they discover it.