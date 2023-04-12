The law of nature states that children should bury their parentsBut when the opposite happens, the lives of the parents are never the same again. Only a father and a mother who have lost a child know the immense pain that this causes. Last Sunday, April 9, 2023, the Costa Rican singer and actress Maribel Guardiaone of the most beloved artists in our country, received the shocking and unexpected news of the death of his only son, Julián Figueroafruit of the great love he had with the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian.

At a press conference in the residential neighborhood where he lives (Jardines del Pedregal, in Mexico City), With a broken heart and soul, Maribel Guardia expressed that there was no greater pain for parents than having to bury their children.

“I ask God, to all those who are watching me, that you see your children grow up, see them get married, see them have grandchildren, see them succeed, and that your children bury you, because there is no greater pain that burying a child and going through this great pain, I do not wish it on anyone, may God bless them, may he keep them in the palm of his hand”.

Julian Figueroa Fernandez died at the age of 27 due to a acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation. On the afternoon of that Sunday, April 9, 2023, the singer told his wife Imelda Tuñón-Garza that he would lie down on the bed in the guest room, at his mother’s house, because she had pain in her the chest.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., the young woman went to the room where her husband was, to see how he was doing, finding him lying on the bed and not responding to any verbal stimulation. She touched him, asked him to wake up, but she didn’t either. A few minutes later, some paramedics arrived, finding Julián Figueroa without vital signs. Subsequently, policemen from the capital arrived and certified the death of the son of Maribel Guardia and Joan Sebastian.

When she died, the actress was working and her husband, the Costa Rican lawyer Marco Chacón, was out of Mexico City. From a distance he took care of all the paperwork and breaking the news to Maribel.

“I have received so many flowers, yesterday I didn’t even want to see flowers, yesterday I hadn’t landed yet, but today when the flowers arrived, the truth is that the house is so beautiful, full of flowers, good energy, so much love from people that I don’t I expected it, that so many people sent me such beautiful things and said such beautiful things, I appreciate it and I ask all those who are watching me to pray a lot for my son and pray a lot for us so that we can have courage”, Maribel del Rocío Fernández García stated at the press conference.