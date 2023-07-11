Facci case, the decisive board of directors and the new statements on the girl who accuses La Russa Jr

Decisive hours for the future in Rai di Philip Facithe journalist who ended up at the center of the storm for his sentences against the girl who accuses the son of rape Russia, Leonardo apache. The reporter today also increased the dose in another interview. “But who said it – says Facci to La Stampa – that the girl was he not conscious? The analyzes show that he took four substances but not ghb, the rape drug nor Rivotril. She had made two runs of cocaine. I repeat, they are drugs that increase attention and state of excitementthey make you do whatever you want like kiss Leonardo Apache before stop remembering what happened”. Phrases that certainly will not help the journalist in the dispute that broke out in the Rai board of directors, with the women who build a wall to cancel your program.

