The military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), the al-Qassam Brigades, published this Monday a new video in which three people appear kidnapped during its attacks on October 7 against Israel, which left nearly 1,400 dead, in which they ask Benjamin Netanyahu for an agreement for an exchange of prisoners, a recurring demand of the militiamen. «Free us now, free the citizens from them, free the prisoners from them! “Let us go back to our families!” they pleaded with the prime minister.

The video, picked up by the Shehab Agency news agency, features three women without revealing their identities. One of which, located in the center and sitting like the others on a plastic chair, criticizes the Prime Minister of Israel for not being able to prevent the attack carried out by Hamas, which also left more than 230 kidnapped. There are serious doubts as to whether the hostage was talking about her of her own free will or was reading a text that her captors had given her.

«We are suffering from your political, security and military failure, from the failure that you caused on October 7, because no soldier was there and no one came for us, no one here defended us; We are innocent citizens, citizens who pay taxes to a State. “Israel, now we are in captivity under unconditional conditions,” added the kidnapped woman.

“Cruel propaganda”



Netanyahu has described the recording as “cruel psychological propaganda” and vowed to continue working to achieve the release of all those held in the Gaza Strip.

The Government has identified the women who appear in the video as Daniel Aloni, Rimon Kirsht and Yelena Trupanob. “Our hearts are with you and with the rest of the hostages,” the Israeli Prime Minister proclaimed in his statement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have raised the official count of people held in Gaza to 239, to which should be added the four who have already been released, according to Hamas for humanitarian reasons. Among the hostages are people of various nationalities, among them Iván Illarramendi from Gipuzkoa, kidnapped in a kibbutz near the Gaza border with his Chilean-Israeli wife.