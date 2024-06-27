As a former deputy and candidate for re-election, I call for the reasonable and moderate voices of French people living abroad to be heard in the most important election in France’s recent history.

After the dissolution of the French National Assembly on June 9, all the deputies’ mandates ended. For this reason, French men and women, including those from Latin America and the Caribbean, will have to vote once again to elect their representative. This dissolution occurs in a context of significant growth of the ideas of the French extreme right in the last European Parliament elections.

Over the last few weeks, this situation led to the formation of three political blocs. On the one hand, the right-wing party Les Républicains (LR) is experiencing the biggest crisis of its political family with the declaration of the current president of the party, Eric Ciotti, of joining Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (the main French far-right party). ). On the other hand, the left-wing parties united once again in a Left Front led by the far-left party of Jean-Luc Melenchón, La France Insoumise (LFI). Finally, the central coalition is fragile due to its weak result in the European elections and the crisis generated by the succession to President Macron, who cannot run again.

The most likely scenario is that no bloc obtains the absolute majority necessary to form a government, and that both the left-wing bloc and the one made up of the right-wing and extreme-right parties dislocate. Although the Left Front presents itself as a solid bloc and intends to be the only alternative to the rise of the extreme right, it must be remembered that just a few weeks ago all the parties that comprise it presented opposing lists in the European Parliament elections that They were in direct disagreement on issues as important as France’s economic, energy, international and European policy.

In this context, these elections are one of the most important challenges that the French will have to overcome: this is why an awakening of political consciousness is vital.

For my part, my political consciousness was born in a Dominican family that opposed the Trujillo dictatorship, and was consolidated in France in the face of the shock represented by the arrival of Jean-Marie Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election in 2002. All my life I have fought and I will fight against the extreme right, because I have been able to see that the coming to power of populist governments results in immense setbacks in social rights, women’s rights, environmental and ecological concerns, and a deep division of the society.

A victory for the far-right populist National Rassemblement party in France would have the same consequences. With great concern I observe that its leaders defend, among other populist measures, the suppression of dual nationality, of the constituencies of French people abroad, and above all a “national preference” which would consist of distinguishing the “blood French” from the “paper French”. But the extreme right is not the only threat to our values: the extremes have in common a form of nationalism, protectionism and isolation of France on the international scene. While it is true that Jean-Luc Melenchón’s extreme left does not spread the same xenophobic discourse, it does maintain an ambiguity in relation to French people who reside outside France. Indeed, these French people abroad are often branded as tax exiles, on whom the extreme left has repeatedly indicated that they want to impose a tax on nationality. Furthermore, and very significantly, the French extreme right, as well as the extreme left, oppose the conclusion of free trade agreements, as was the case recently when the agreement to modernize the treaty between the European Union and Chile was signed. during the ratification process of the global agreement between the EU and Mexico.

As a former deputy representing the French residing in Latin America and the Caribbean, I consider the role and influence that French residents abroad can have in French political life to be decisive. It is not a coincidence if the seats of the French abroad were those in which the least votes were cast for the extremes. And this election should not be an exception.

For this reason, I call on French men and women living abroad to actively participate in the resolution of this institutional crisis and to use their voices to guarantee the creation of a republican front, which encompasses the center coalition of which I am a part and deputies. moderates from different political formations. The mobilization of French men and women living abroad will allow this republican front to remain strong in the National Assembly. Only in this way will we be able to prevent France from cutting itself off from the world and its diaspora.

