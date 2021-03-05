On March 8 and the demonstrations for International Women’s Day once again become a thorny issue for the government of Spain: a few days ago it authorized concentrations of up to 500 people in Madrid but not today.

“After studying in detail each of the petitions presented and taking into account the possible confluences of different mass concentrations in various areas of Madrid, a firm decision has been taken to ban all manifestations and concentrations called, ”says the statement from the Government Delegation in the Community of Madrid that buries the authorization for the 104 demonstrations that were scheduled for March 7 and 8.

The decision angered feminist groups, many of which go ahead with their plans to come together to honor women and demand their rights.

“It is a criminalization of the women’s movement. They are threatening us that if we go out on the street on March 8, they can penalize us and fine us. Cheer up to stop us all! ”, He says to Clarion Josefina Martínez, an Argentine historian who has lived here for a decade and is the spokesperson in Spain for the international group Pan y Rosas.

“They are neither sectarian nor ideological motives. They are objective motives and we are preserving the health of Madrid”, The government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, justified his decision. According to him, the 104 now-banned demonstrations could have attracted more than 60,000 people.

Many, right? although only half of the 120,000 that demonstrated in Madrid on March 8, 2020.

A group of workers participate in a rally during the feminist strike in Madrid last year. Photo: EFE

Last year, several members of the government were seen in the front row at the March 8 marches in Madrid: First Vice President Carmen Calvo, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Foreign Minister Arrancha González Laya; that of Education, Isabel Celaá; that of Equality, Irene Montero, and Carolina Darias, then Minister of Territorial Policy and today at the head of the Ministry of Health that Salvador Illa left vacant to run in the Catalan elections in mid-February.

Days after the march, Vice President Calvo and Ministers Montero and Darias they tested positive in coronavirus.

Six days after that 8M, President Pedro Sánchez decreed the state of alarm for the coronavirus pandemic that confined the 47 million of Spaniards in their homes for the next three months.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Source: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

A year later, from the Ministry of Health, Darias is forceful today: “There is no place. I say it bluntly and I think I am being clear and diaphanous. The epidemiological situation in our country would not allow the acts ”.

Franco, the government delegate in Madrid who just banned marches for Women’s Day, also attended last year’s one with his daughter. He said it himself during the legal proceedings against him for his role during 8M.

He was the first official to be investigated in a pandemic for having authorized the 2020 demonstrations.

In his defense, Franco pointed out that it was only on March 11 – three days after the feminist rallies and three before the state of alarm – that he received reports that warned about the spread of Covid-19 in Madrid and Spain.

March for 8M in Madrid in 2020. Photo: AFP

This time, the Minister of Equality apologized for not being present on the streets on Monday: “As a member of the government I am obliged to scrupulously comply with health regulations,” said Irene Montero. This compliance with the health recommendations does not mean that we do not know the point to the struggle of women, to the feminist struggle ”.

“The excuse is implausible”

“The excuse of the ban for the pandemic is implausible. Women are at risk of contagion every day on the subway, in precarious jobs, “he tells Clarion the spokeswoman for Pan y Rosas, Josefina Martínez.

For her, “we are defending the right of free demonstration. Far-right or denialist demonstrations were allowed and one of women, organized and planned with security measures, is not allowed ”.

“The current government has an absolute double standard. It was presented as the most feminist and most progressive government in history and demonstrations by women with limited capacity and distancing measures are prohibited, ”says the Argentine militant.

The 8M Commission, which brings together various feminist assemblies from different territories, has been calling for days to demonstrate in four parts of the center of Madrid -Puerta del Sol, the Cibeles fountain, Embajadores and the Plaza de Carlos V-, in six other neighborhoods of the city -Bridge of Vallecas, Latina, Moratalaz, Hortaleza, Arganzuela and Lavapiés- and in 19 municipalities of the Community of Madrid: Parla, Getafe, Móstoles, Alcorcón, Majadahonda, Rivas Vaciamadrid, Coslada, San Fernando de Henares, Torrejón de Ardoz, Alcalá de Henares, Alcobendas, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Collado Villalba, Navalagamella, Valdemorillo, El Escorial, Cercedilla, Galapagar and Colmenarejo.

And although it is not allowed in Madrid, women will be able to concentrate and march in Valencia, in Andalusia, in Catalonia, in Murcia.

In Extremadura they propose, as an alternative, to look out on the balconies at 8 o’clock at night and sing the Bella Ciao feminist that the women of Cáceres adapted for their own cause: “We are not twenty / we are legions / we will be more, thousands more, thousands more, more, more / Shoulder to shoulder / with each other / we are going to free ourselves”, they think to sing to let the world hear them.

Madrid. Correspondent

ap

Look also

