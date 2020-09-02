The corona pandemic has thwarted classical music and, above all, put free musicians in dire straits. For the first time, a large choir concert is taking place in Dortmund – with a special hygiene concept that is based on professional football.

The conductor Thomas Hengelbrock rehearses with the Balthasar Neumann Ensemble. The musicians are rehearsing for the first big choir concert since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

Klarinettist Florian Schüle has already had three more or less painful corona swabs behind him, in his hotel in Dortmund he has to keep two meters away from colleagues and other guests, the musician gets breakfast in a bag in front of his room: strict hygiene requirements for this nationwide Probably the first big choir concert since the beginning of the corona pandemic, for which Schüle is currently rehearsing with the renowned Balthasar Neumann Ensemble under conductor Thomas Hengelbrock.

On Thursday around 90 musicians will perform the oratorio “The Creation” by Joseph Haydn (1732–1809) with choir and orchestra in the Dortmund concert hall. “I could cry all the time, that’s such a breakout,” says the 44-year-old from Pforzheim.

Live on the savings

Since March of this year, professional choirs can no longer perform because of the dangerous aerosol clouds. For orchestra musicians, strict rules of distance apply on stage and – if at all – strongly reduced line-ups. The usual orchestral sound is therefore impossible, and freelance musicians have sometimes brought the specifications for six months without income and existential restrictions. “Sure, we live on the savings,” says Neumann choir soprano Dorothee Wohlgemuth – especially if, like her, the man is also a musician.

“I know artists who are currently working in the call center on the side,” says Dortmund Artistic Director Raphael von Hoensbroech. For professional choir singers there is currently a de facto professional ban that affects not only their finances but also their entire artistic existence.

Special hygiene concept

In order to set an example against this, von Hoensbroech opened his house for Hengelbrock’s ensemble and its special Corona concert concept, which was developed with support from the Berlin Charité and is based on the practice of professional football: three to four cuts for each musician , strict separation in the hotel, four meters minimum distance to the audience – but no more safety distances on the stage, as all musicians are tested again and again.

Encourage other choirs

Because of the many tests, everything is safe, says Hengelbrock. “We’re not gamblers.” And without a two-meter gap on the stage, the wind groups finally sound like the composer intended, says the musician who conducted the Elbphilharmonie’s opening concert in 2017. “We have to heal the world that currently seems so shattered with our music.” Musicians should not sink into hopelessness in the face of a potentially long pandemic. With the concert he wanted to encourage other choirs and set an example, says Hengelbrock.

also read

Because the Corona crisis in classical music is having a nationwide effect: The around 9,500 permanent musicians of the 129 professional orchestras in Germany are still relatively well protected during the crisis, even through short-time working benefits, says the managing director of the German Orchestra Association, Gerald Mertens. But independent orchestras could hardly play at the moment due to a lack of sufficient audience. The professional association criticizes above all strict upper limits – no matter how big the house is. With a distance and a mask, she believes that at least every second space can be used.

Long waiting list

The Dortmund concert hall offers 790 of 1550 seats on Thursday, the waiting list for tickets is long – and yet the concert will generate a five-digit deficit, says director von Hoensbroech. The musicians waived part of the fee, a sponsor stepped in, and the costs for the numerous corona tests were assumed by another supporter.

Haydn’s “Creation”, which premiered in Vienna in 1798, was made for the attempt to overcome the darkness of the times for musicians and audiences with a work of art, says the director. “And God said: Let there be light! And there was light! “, It says in the well-known opening passage of the choir – then follows the triumphant performance of the orchestra in fortissimo with goosebumps guarantee, which overcomes the chaos of the past. “We are finally getting our elixir of life back,” says soprano Wohlgemuth.