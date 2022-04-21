the saga of starwars is not a stranger to the world of video games. Throughout its existence it gave us a huge variety of titles, with some more successful than others. Only recently did we see the arrival of The Skywalker Saga in form of Laity and how to forget Republic Commando either Jedi Fallen Order.

One that was very loved at the time and still has its fans is Star Wars Rogue Squadron. This allowed us to feel like Luke Skywalker by letting us pilot different ships from this universe in exciting aerial battles. Those who long to experience that again, but on current consoles, might be in luck.

Star Wars Rogue Squadron could return, but everything will depend on the fans

Aspir is a video game company that in recent years has created ports of successful video games. Star Wars for modern consoles. Among these titles we find Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Y Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Now it looks like they might leave the focus on the knights of the Republic to set his sights on the skies.

in your account Twitter were questioned about the possibility of making a port of Rogue Squadron for current consoles. Given this, Aspir He replied that they were willing, as long as there is interest from the public. ‘In Aspir We’re huge Star Wars fans and love bringing your games to new audiences. For us it is a matter of seeing those titles that people are most passionate about. If the demand is there, so are we‘

Star Wars Rogue Squadron was originally released for pc Y Nintendo 64 in the distant year of 1998. At the time it received a lot of positive reviews. These were aimed at its graphics, its entertaining gameplay and its interesting story that was linked to the canon of the galactic saga. Despite having a couple of sequels, it never received a port to other consoles.

If enough fans ask Aspir let him do it, we’ll probably get another chance to play Star Wars Rogue Squadron. Now it will only be a matter of waiting for more people to join the petition and perhaps in the near future we will receive the news that it is already on its way. Did you play it at the time? Would you like to have it back? Tell us in the comments.

