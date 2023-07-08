Pastor José Linares Cerón in an image from his social networks.

Since 1989, when he founded the Pro Family Pro Life Movement, at just 22 years old, José Linares Cerón has preached an exemplary life. This evangelical pastor, self-proclaimed defender of children, used to look forward to the Peruvian Family Day every second Sunday in September, to give advice on how to guide children with love and wisdom. “The child learns who he is from his relationship with his parents,” he said. Recently, one of her daughters, now 33 years old, denounced what she had kept silent for years: that Linares Cerón systematically raped her and that as a result of her abuse she gave birth at the age of 13, in 2003.

“I want that monster to be caught,” he has come out to say to the media without showing his face or revealing his identity. Her hell began at age seven, when she went to live with her father. A house of 1,000 square meters and noble material, in the Lima district of Surquillo, where Linares Cerón lived with his seven brothers. The only two women were her and her grandmother. Her father, who was accumulating power over time, forced her to sleep with him until she was twelve years old. And it was precisely at that age, when she had already dropped out of school because no one took care of her, that she got pregnant by her father. “I didn’t know what it was and I didn’t know what was forming inside me either, because they never took me to a prenatal checkup,” she said.

But the sexual violence and homelessness also came from their uncles. She accuses Pablo of improper touching and Robert, eleven years younger than her father, of having raped her for many years “at any time, day or night.” In fact, when it was confirmed that she was pregnant, José Linares Cerón told her that her child was not his, but Robert’s, revealing that she knew of her collective vexation. “When I had my son in my arms, my father manipulated me, forcing me to tell the Police that my son belonged to a person who had left me. When I left the hospital, he took me to where he lived with my stepmother, who was his secretary. He made me sleep with my son on the floor on a mattress, ”she recalls.

In October 2006, the ordeal continued: she gave birth to her second child, at the age of 16. In this case, she points out that her father was Robert. Both children, according to her, are in the custody of Linares Cerón. “I never had a normal life. I didn’t go out, I didn’t study, I didn’t have children’s parties, everything was inside the house and the only social life I could have was with my father”. A man who also physically assaulted her. Once, for coming out of her in defense of her stepmother, Linares Cerón knocked her down with a punch and almost suffocated her. “I plucked up my courage and yelled at him with all my might that he had touched me, that he had raped me as a child. My father went crazy and grabbed me by the neck against the wall. I managed to escape asking for help from my uncle Pablo, who lived in another room. He also touched me when I was little.” That is living surrounded by horror.

Through his Pro-Family Pro-Life Movement, José Linares Cerón has been interfering in Peruvian politics and in the national debate. He promoted the failed recall of former mayor Susana Villarán in 2013; He founded the Con Mis Hijos No Te Metas collective, which emerged in 2016 to stop comprehensive sexual education in schools, arguing that it was a “gender ideology”; He has supported the candidacies of Keiko Fujimori, especially the last one, where he joined the narrative of electoral fraud that could never be proven and has promoted marches by radical groups against the Peruvian left.

On his website, where he appears carrying a girl, he defines himself as a “social fighter” who gives conferences around the world on “honesty, principles and values”. The truth is that both in his social networks and in those meetings he does not spread much love. “The ONU it intends to open a way to legalize pedophilia with the gender agenda”; “gay dictatorship is unacceptable”; “The pro-abortion agenda seeks to make our youth rot and spoil” are some of his messages of peace. On an international scale, he promoted the campaign of Mitt Romney in his attempt to be the candidate of the Republican Party in the US elections of 2008.

His background does not seem to be that of a blessed man who has followed the way of the Lord. In 1991 he was accused by a member of his church of having abused and impregnated his sister, a minor. He has also been denounced for the alleged crimes of coercion, violation of privacy and acts against modesty. All cases prescribed. Today Pastor José Linares Cerón is missing. His networks remain silent. His daughter pleads for justice.

