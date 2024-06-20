President Andrés Manuel López Obrador supported Morena’s request in Jalisco so that a recount of votes is carried out, in the ‘vote by vote’ style, in the election by the state governorshipwhere Pablo Lemus of the Citizen Movement took the victory, although with a tight margin of second place, the Morenista Claudia Delgadillo.

During his La Mañanera conference, López Obrador specified that although it is up to the electoral authorities to make a decision on the opening of packages, It is best that it be done, “because then there is no suspicion.”

It should be remembered that the difference in these state elections was only 3.8%, after Pablo Lemus obtained 41.89% of the votes and Claudia Delgadillo, from Morena, received 38.09% of the votes.

“It is up to the electoral authorities, but it is appropriate in all these cases where there are challenges that the packages be opened and the votes counted, that is the best, that is resolved in a few days and that the electoral authority is present and that the representatives of parties and coalitions. AND vote by vote, box by box, a recountthat’s the best,” said the president.

The president took the opportunity to remember that in 2006 he was denied access the vote count through the opening of electoral packages, with the arguments that the law did not allow it and that the vote-by-vote recount would take a long time.

Regarding both arguments, the president said that now the law already allows it and considered that if both Felipe Calderón and he agreed to it, it is most likely that the electoral authority would agree to open all the packages; To this, he added that this recount would take at least a week.

“So my respectful recommendation in these cases is that the votes be counted, that the packages be opened, that the parties be present and that’s how everything is resolved,” reiterated President López Obrador, who stressed that only in this way will there be no room for disputes. suspicions.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look THIS LINK your best products