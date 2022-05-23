The Mochis. Sinaloa. A soca burning what happened this Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of the community Huacaporito, syndicate of Saragossa fig treemobilized the smoke-eaters and it is that there were more than 20 hectares that were burning.

The information that was generated mentions that minutes before 2:00 p.m. this Sunday, inhabitants reported to the 911 emergency service that unknown persons set fire to an agricultural property and the flames could spread to other lands. Elements of Firefighters from Los Mochis, went to the sinister to combat it.

It transpired that there were no injured people, only contamination and the causes that caused the fire were not known.

