Wow, what is the world of board games Flamecraft sweet. The cute dragons have even cuter names like Rainbow, Twig and Jasmine. And what a wonderfully friendly shopping street! The local artisans here grill sausages and bake pots, all with the help of dragons and their magical powers.

Flamecraft1-5 players, €50

It is obvious, Flamecraft is a family game. A bit more difficult then Catan and Ticket to Ride. But family members who are the modern classic Wingspan can handle, should too Flamecraft can have.

The players are ‘flame keepers’ who can talk to dragons. Players use that skill to, well, employ dragons as a kind of dragon staffing agency. The forge, the baker, the pharmacist: everyone wants a dragon to make the shop run better.

But wait a minute. What are we actually doing? Do the dragons themselves have anything to say about the shop they work in? Isn’t this exploitation? No, don’t think about it too much, the dragons will soon ask questions and the local economy will slow down. Come on Cookie, get to work, that oven won’t burn by itself!

Each turn, players enter a store. There you can pick up different goods, depending on the type of store and the dragons who work there. You can add a dragon to the shop staff and harness their magical power, creating new cards or goods.

The crystals, potions, loaves of bread and pieces of meat that players rake in can be spent to purchase enchantments (such as an ‘elf espresso’ or a magic mirror). This makes stores even more efficient. And they earn reputation points, the final score that matters. Reputation on the backs of struggling dragons? No, hush Boontje, go back into the sewing room.

The activity of Flamecraft is contagious. During the game, the small street grows into a busy shopping street, with dragons at work everywhere. And the game rewards good behavior: players who hand over goods receive reputation points in return.

And it’s strange, but Sandara Tang’s friendly illustrations make the atmosphere less cathartic than the equally capitalistic Monopoly. Are you losing because your competitor has provided a nice candy store with dragon staff? Oh well, go ahead then.

But the most brilliant move is to give all 78 dragons their own name. This almost makes you feel bad for making all those sweet dragon faces work for you. Almost.