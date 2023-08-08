The players of the women’s Colombian National Team did not hide their joy at having achieved what is already their best historical performance in a Senior World Cup. This Tuesday, they beat Jamaica 1.0 to reach the quarterfinals of the tournament.

However, the team continues with the goal of reaching the seventh game and fighting for an unprecedented world title, that Colombia has not obtained in any Fifa tournament. The closest it was, also, thanks to a women’s team, the Under-17 team that last year was runner-up.

“We want to continue making history, we want to go further, this can’t be the ceiling. Now we’re going to England. This team is wonderful, I want to be here with them, we have to keep dreaming, this team has what,” said the all-time goalscorer from the Selection, Catalina Usme, to DSports.

Although Usme, who this Tuesday was the captain of the team in the absence of Daniela Montoya due to a technical decision, always asks for restraint, this time the players of the National Team did not hide their joy and the Colombian Football Federation was in charge of disclosing it on their social networks. . The official account of the entity published a video in which the players are seen singing and dancing on the bus, while Jorelyn Carabalí, another of the team’s figures, shows on her cell phone the winning goal against Jamaica, scored by Usme .

The anthem of the Colombian Women’s National Team?

In the background you can hear the song La Vamo a Tumbar, by the group Saboreo, which has become a kind of anthem for the team during the World Cup.

Earlier, before the game, the Federation had already published another video in which the same song plays, although with a much more measured team and thinking about the game to come, in which, in the end, they made history.

