The iconic Peruvian production 'La gran sangre' will return to Peruvian homes after its premiere 17 years ago. This story, which combines action and mystery, has as its protagonists Carlos Alcántara, Aldo Miyashiro and Pietro Sibillewho play the Dragon, Tony Blades and Mandril, respectively, and join forces to confront the criminals who seek to turn Peru into a nightmare.

Also notable in the cast are characters like Cobra (played by Lucho Cáceres), Raquel (Norka Ramirez) and the computer genius Johan (Joel Ezeta). The national series had 106 episodes, divided into 4 seasons, and became the audience leader from 2006 to 2007. The fiction was produced by Jorge Carmona and the current television host Aldo Miyashiro.

When and where can 'La gran sangre' be seen on Peruvian television?

The successful national series 'La gran sangre' will be re-released this Saturday, February 10 on the Latina signal, after the completion of the culinary reality show 'The Great Celebrity Chef X2'. Therefore, we will once again see the brave trio made up of the Dragon, Mandril and Tony Blades face fearsome enemies like the Count (played by Haysen Percovich), the 'cursed goddess' Diana (Camila MacLennan), the gringo (Diego Caceres) and the Messiah (Juan Manuel Ochoa).

What is the Peruvian series 'La gran sangre' about?

The series tells the exciting exploits of a group of three urban vigilantes, composed of a former police officer expert in martial arts (Dragón), a cunning womanizer (Tony Blades) and a veteran soldier (Mandril), who come together with the firm purpose to eradicate crime in the city using their own strategies.

'La gran sangre' returns to Peruvian television. Photo: Latina.

In each season, this team faces different organizations or criminal gangs. Additionally, their alliance is strengthened through the support of martial arts experts, who provide them with advanced skills to optimize their combat tactics.