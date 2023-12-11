“I want to dedicate this award to all the filmmakers in Europe who have been told that they are not good enough for Berlin, Cannes, or Venice; that are not interesting, controversial or commercial enough. “When something comes from the heart, you will find someone out there who likes it.” With these words she has received Isabel Coixet the European Achievement Award in World Cinema, an award granted by the European Film Academy.

I get the impression that there is a lot to read between the lines in this little speech. Writes Marisa Fernández Armenteros (an outstanding producer who has worked with Coixet both in One Love like in Nobody wants the night) on their networks, in line with the award, which are “times of fashion, themes, stories, where cinema is missed, from time to time.” I could not agree more.

More information

I don't know if it also happens to you that you don't care about the speech of someone who makes a film. Years ago, a rich heir—who was later on the lists of an almost defunct political party—told me that he didn't like Deliverance because the director was a jerk. “Brave prick,” I thought. If you have to agree with what a director says to see his film, you're in trouble. If you have to become a bullshit vendor to go to a festival, then fuck festivals. And if marketing is above the act of creation, then let's not complain that all films are the same. Maybe we should let the scriptwriters write, direct the directors and explain to those who, no matter how idiotic they are, cannot assume that the public is also idiotic.

