By saying so much that children are the future, we forget that they are really the present. Although society protects and educates them, sometimes it forgets to listen to them. The little ones give their opinions, they have concerns, dreams and fears, but do we give them space to express them? Looking at television programming you can understand this: with the birth of thematic channels, content aimed at children has become something ‘niche’. Before we all saw Disney Cluband now some of those who grew up watching Frame They think that the children of 2025 see Narcos. Fortunately, that is not the case.

The children have never stopped watching TV. They still have television idols, they know the songs from the series by heart, they learn the choreographies and they replicate the lines of their favorite characters in their school notebooks, as if they were little Picassos. Although they also consume TikTok and sing current hits with lyrics not recommended for their ages, The little ones continue to be a loyal audience for those who create content intended to entertain them and educate them.

In the digital world, YouTuber Mikecrack is a hit among children, but he is an alien and anonymous phenomenon for adults. In addition to entertaining, the content creator has also managed to build a community where the little ones feel valued and listened to. It is a huge achievement.

We need children to sing and, as the song says, “raise their voices”, but… why if we don’t listen to them? How do we want them to become valued adults?When was the last time we watched TV as a family?Do we laugh together at silly things on YouTube or are we interested in what the little ones around us are passionate about? It’s about sharing your world to understand your way of looking at life.