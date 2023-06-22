













Let the challenge be assembled! Crash Team Rumble is now available on PlayStation and Xbox

Now, what’s up to you as a Crash fan is to go to your preferred platform, gather your friends and enter a challenge of Crash Team Rumble to learn more about this proposal.

This title is developed by the Toys for Bob team and presents us with a frantic multiplayer experience in teams with a series of strategic elements that will surely catch your attention.

As of this writing, players will be able to face off against eight heroes and villains in nine epic arenas filled with hazards, obstacles, exploding boxes, and tons of fun.

The launch characters are Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, Neo Cortex, N. Tropy, N. Brio, and the new character from the Crash universe: Catbat.

Source: Activision

To keep things fresh, fans are in for a ton of new surprises when the new seasonal content drops after launch, including new characters, arenas, modes, powers, limited-time events, customization options, and much more.

Fans can also look forward to two new characters joining the roster in Season 1: fan favorites Ripper Roo and N. Gin.

“We are excited for Crash fans to experience all that Crash Team Rumble has to offer.said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob. “This new twist on Crash Bandicoot has been a true labor of love for all of us here, and we can’t wait to share all the upcoming surprises we have in store for Crash fans.”

In Crash Team Rumble Teams strategically use the different roles to work together and be the first to deposit the most Wumpa Fruit into their Wumpa Bank, while also preventing the opposing team from scoring.

