The political use and the absence of a logical narrative further cloud the young woman’s case.

With two autopsies on a corpse and conclusions that are so mutually exclusive, what is most confusingto the Ariadne case is the political exploitation of the case and the absence of a logical narrative in each of the versions. To hold that It was vile murder and not drowning from alcoholic congestion, With various elements, the head of the capital’s government made the mistake of invading functions beyond her responsibility when establishing herself Public ministry and judge to accuse and condemn to the prosecutor of Morelos of course cover-up of what stinks of femicide.

Taking advantage of the case for his personal cause, catapulted his virtual pre-campaign for the first magistracy, adopting a painful vein of the feminist cause (which has not been to the liking ofPresident López Obrador, who supposes it movement “manufactured” for him corrupting neoliberalism).

By the way, Sheinbaum strengthen your relationship with Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco from Morenowho has been failing in his desire that the morelos congress dismiss the Prosecutor Uriel Carmona.

what remains outside of the thunderous declaratitis is what matters most for the effective prosecution and administration of justice: precise cause of death Ariadna Fernanda Lopez, which is not the subject of those who have been speaking generalities such as the prosecutors of Morelos and Mexico City, the head of the Government and the President of the Republic.

The narrative required is:

a) That of the forensic doctors who performed the autopsies, with the explanation of the contusions that Ariadna’s body presented and that according to Carmona were not lethal;

b) Why the probable femicide was released despite the fact that the tracking of his cell phone confirmed that he was at the highway site where a cyclist located the body and

c) Of the prosecutor Ernestina Godoy (or Claudia Sheinbaum although it does not correspond to her) about which blow(s) and where that both authorities found on the body is or was the cause of death.

At the crossroads of dimes and diretes and even if you want to join the disqualification and lynching of the prosecutor of morelos, it must be recognized that he is the only one who, without hysteria or stridency, maintains a discourse technical-legal, appealing to his career 28 years in public service and to the institutional channels so that the case is finally clarified.

When defending the thesis that the victim died of bronchial aspirationassures that the Morelos autopsy was carried out by certified doctors, incapable of altering evidence or fabricating crimes. “I categorically deny the accusations made by any public servant towards me and the institution that I lead.”, he says, and without saying a word declines the investigation of this death so that his counterpart from the capital who accuses him takes charge.

And the best thing is that it announces what he should also do Capital MP: forensics to publicly detail What damn they came to such repellent conclusions.