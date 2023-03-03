To avoid disappointment right away: you can’t buy this new luminous grille from Skoda yet. It is a project of the Czech Technical University in Prague (CIIRC) and Skoda. It is also not the intention that frustrated lease car drivers use the LED sign for vulgar language towards left-wingers. No, you have to show friendly animations to pedestrians.

Skoda believes the news ticker in the grille can be used to let pedestrians know you’ve seen them. By showing an animation of a crossing male, a pedestrian knows that crossing is possible. Should a car be unable to stop for any reason, the car will then ramp out with a different animation.

Let’s be honest: there are quite a few moments while driving when you would like to make something clear to other road users. Sometimes you want to inform them that the lights are not on, but at other times you would like to point out to someone that the right lane is free. And then a small animation with arrows is a lot friendlier than signaling or sticking.

Shouldn’t the luminous sign be higher?

With conventional cars you don’t want to mount anything in front of the grille, but with the Enyaq the grille is actually already closed. If the sign has to be used while driving, Skoda still has to make some adjustments. Especially for other brands within the group, the sign should be placed a bit higher; if you sit one meter on your predecessor, the board is too low to read.