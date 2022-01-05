MP Joost Sneller (D66) saw it all this autumn: hearings in parliament in which the future ministers would be questioned about their financial interests, about relevant work experience and about their capabilities. Faster still needed the support of either the PvdA, the SP or the ChristenUnie, he says with a laugh. All three refused their support.

It is true that ministers and state secretaries can be dismissed by parliament, but they are appointed by the King, according to constitutional law.

In practice, it is not Willem-Alexander, but the formateur who subjects the nominated ministers to the final checks. This week Mark Rutte is in talks with the men and women who will be on the platform next Monday. In doing so, Rutte will review the results of various safety investigations that have been conducted. Such as by the judiciary, to check whether the candidate has a criminal record, and by the tax authorities, which have investigated the ‘tax behaviour’ of the future minister. The AIVD has made a ‘check’ in its systems to see whether the intelligence service has information about the candidate.

It doesn’t stop there. Rutte will also ask the future ministers about relevant additional positions, about potentially incriminating information and about financial and/or business interests. In doing so, even the ‘appearance of a conflict of interest’ must be avoided. In the hypothetical case that Mark Harbers (VVD), the future Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, has a substantial Air France-KLM share package, that is a problem. In that case, Harbers will have to sell his shares or place them ‘remotely’, whereby he transfers the financial management. Painful detail: various ministers of the Rutte III cabinet, such as Wiebes, Grapperhaus, Kaag and Hoekstra had this done ‘remotely’ by notary Frank Oranje of the Pels Rijcken law firm, who later turned out to have committed fraud for many millions.

Even after interests have been placed ‘at a distance’, a minister can be discredited. Before his appointment as Minister of Finance in 2017, CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra sold a stake of 26,500 euros in a company that organizes safaris in Africa. He donated the proceeds to charity. Neatly according to the rules, but still there was a scandal. Last fall it turned out that the safari company in which Hoekstra had invested was operating through a mailbox company in the Virgin Islands. Hoekstra said he did not know that, and he had also informed Prime Minister Rutte about the transaction before he took office.

The ‘Hoekstra debacle’ has damaged confidence in politics Rosa Missy Open State Foundation

Anti-corruption organizations have been arguing for much more extensive openness about the financial interests of politicians for some time, for example through a public register. Although what Hoekstra did was not prohibited, says Rosa Juffer of the Open State Foundation, the “Hoekstra debacle” has damaged confidence in politics. “More transparency could have prevented that.”

The corruption watchdog of the Council of Europe is critical of the transparency of Dutch ministers. In 2018, the Group of States against Corruption (Greco) made a number of recommendations on transparency regarding top positions in government. Last July, the organization found that none of these recommendations had been implemented. For example, in the Netherlands there is no public overview of the financial interests of ministers, which is regularly updated. That was not necessarily a problem, Minister of the Interior Kajsa Ollongren (D66) wrote in a response, given the ‘strong culture of integrity’ that prevails in the Netherlands.

“There is a strong feeling in the Netherlands that we are a corruption-free country,” says Bart Vollebergh of Transparency International Netherlands. Vollebergh does not want to claim that the Netherlands is a banana republic. But like the Open State Foundation, Transparency International advocates clear standards (including a public register), which are embedded in a clear integrity law.

For the time being, however, the Netherlands has to make do with the motion of D66 member Joost Sneller, which was adopted by the House. In it, Sneller asks the cabinet to make public “what the business interests of the incoming ministers are”, and to update them “annually.”

Last December, the government reacted cautiously positively. In a letter to the House, Prime Minister Rutte referred to the rules as laid down in 2002 by the first Balkenende cabinet, which state that ‘incompatible’ financial interests (and the solution thereof) are reported in a letter to the House. If anything changes in the minister’s financial situation during the cabinet term, which could recreate “the appearance of bias”, a new report will be made, the prime minister promised.

According to the rules of Balkenende I, the appearance of bias is created from an interest of 25,000 euros or more. D66 MP Joost Sneller is positive about the tightening of cabinet policy. „When it comes to giving up financial interests, the Netherlands is now Greco compliant.”

Is that true? Rosa Juffer of the Open State Foundation points out that the cabinet does not seem to intend to provide a complete overview of all interests. “This does not comply with the motion.” Transparency International finds the government response “not surprising, but disappointing,” says Bart Vollebergh: “This is simply insufficient.”