Pay close attention, because from here on We’ll have to give some spoilers about Shadow of the Erdtree . The video, which testifies to the feat of Let Me Solo Her, inevitably shows the final fight of the game. If you don’t want to know anything before playing, don’t read any further.

Let Me Solo Her, the hero of Elden Ring the legend who helped thousands of players defeat Malenia, has finally made it to Defeat the final boss of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion without taking any damage in a spectacular and perfectly conducted fight.

Let Me Alone Them

After having beaten the aforementioned Malenia countless times without taking a scratch and having defeated Massmer the Impaler, another extremely tough boss in Shadow of the Erdtree, without ever managing to touch his vase helmet, now Let Me Solo Her has done the same with the terrible Radahn, Miquella’s husbandin a fight where he once again demonstrated incredible skill, developed over hours, and hours, and hours, and hours of gameplay. Thanks to this feat, he ascended to become Let Me Solo Them.

For many, just defeating Radahn is a huge feat, considering that we’re talking about a pretty unbalanced bosswhich has a triple combo that can only be dodged by timing it perfectly. Let Me Solo Her also defeated it in co-op, which gives the boss a 50% health bonus.

Of course, the challenge was won wearing only the Fell Omen Cloak and the vase helmet, the iconic equipment from Let Me Solo Her. There was no need to ask. Who knows if FromSoftware and Bandai Namco will send him another award.