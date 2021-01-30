“Let me know if they are mad at us“The message, with concern, was written by Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s researched personal doctor, and the recipient was Agustina Cosachov, the psychiatrist who was in charge of the mental health of the greatest Argentine idol.

It was one of the messages that both crossed just at the moment when the doctors who arrived at the house in the San Andrés neighborhood of Tigre, tried to revive the star after his heart had stopped beating.

The back and forth between Luque and Cosachov began with a message in which the psychiatrist tells the neurosurgeon that they had found Maradona without vital signs. “He wasn’t breathing or had a pulse”, the psychiatrist tells Luque, who was already on the highway heading to Tigre’s house.

“Leo, they are reviving him but nothing, nothing,” Cosachev insisted. Before the work of the doctors who arrived with the ambulance, she and the psychologist Carlos Díaz had performed CPR without success.

That message was followed by another: “They cannot transfer him because he is not coming out of unemployment.” It was there that Luque asked him if anyone was angry with them. Cosachov replied that no, that “for now they didn’t say anything“.

The psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov leaves the Olivos clinic where Diego Maradona was admitted. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

That round trip between the doctors who attended Maradona is one of the tests to which Justice agreed through two cell phones of the mental health specialist. These are Iphone brand phones (a 6 Plus and a SE) that had been kidnapped in Cosachov’s house on December 1, in Palermo, and that they had already tried to analyze without success last December.

The messages, spread by Infobae, they show a nervous Cosachov and a calm Luque, almost resigned. “He died, Leo,” Cosachev wrote moments later. On the other side, just an “ok”.

“They don’t want to revive any more,” added the psychiatrist, and Luque replied that he would arrive in 30 minutes.

A mobile from the scientific police moved Maradona’s body from the San Andrés neighborhood in Tigre. Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

The investigation by the team of prosecutors created by decision of the San Isidro attorney general, John Broyad, and made up of him and Patricio Ferrari, Cosme Iribarren and Laura Capra, focuses on three main axes: whether there was medical negligence and therefore a possible “culpable homicide”, who was responsible for this possible crime and if Maradona’s death could have been prevented.

Maradona, the greatest figure in the history of world football, died at the age of 60 last November 25 at noon, in a house that his family had rented in the private neighborhood of San Andrés, Tigre, two weeks after his discharge from Olivos Clinic, where he had undergone neurosurgery for a subdural hematoma in the brain.

The autopsy determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure” and discovered “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.

According to the results of the toxicological studies carried out, Maradona did not have alcohol or illegal drugs in his body, although they did detect psychotropic drugs.