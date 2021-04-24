A case of gender violence that occurred in Toluca is shaking all of Mexico at this time, after the importance it took first on social networks and then on the mass media.

The phrase “let me cut the class, let me cut the class, you heard, you heard” reverberates across the country. These are the words with which a teacher from High School 5 of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM), begs her attacker not to hit her in front of his students during an online class via Zoom.

According to reports on social networks, the teacher, by name Jacqueline, teaches English and was raped on Wednesday night by her partner or husband. The reason? Because he used his computer and broke a key.

The dialogue that is heard is very violent. “Do you want me to bitch you? It’s my computer, don’t grab it. Daughter of your fucking mother, you screwed the fucking button on me, ”says the aggressor before attacking the teacher.

There was a march to High School 5 of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM).

“Wait for me, let me cut class, let me cut class … You heard, you heard”, The teacher wailed between pleas with her attacker, after realizing that her students were listening to the entire discussion.

“Leave, damn it,” threatens the attacker. To which the teacher responds: “I’m coming, I’m coming, I’m coming, I’m going, let me close the class, let me just let you know, “says the frightened woman through tears.

The voices are abruptly interrupted and one of the students who was following the class online he only manages to ask the teacher if she was okay, without finding answers.

After what happened, the event went viral on social networks and all the mechanisms of the feminist groups in Mexico were quickly put into operation. A) Yes, Octavio Alonso G. L, native of Toluca, He was identified by feminist groups at the university and by the National Action Party (of which he is affiliated) as the alleged aggressor of the English teacher. The man is the partner of the violated teacher.

So far the authorities of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico have not made a statement to confirm his identity, but the National Action Party confirmed the information, stating that he will be expelled from the movement.

The teacher’s students asked for justice at the university preparatory headquarters with posters supporting the attacked teacher.

Meanwhile, this Friday students of the professor and feminist organizations of the university they marched to the student headquarters to support the abused teacher and ask for justice. The entrance door to the educational establishment was covered with messages supporting the teacher with posters stating that femicides begin with violence in the home. Others offer you their home, their computer, and remind you that may be “the heroine” in this story.

Through a statement, the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico expressed its “absolute rejection of the acts of violence that on April 21 threatened the dignity, autonomy and integrity of the teacher. And he stressed that after the events an immediate protocol was coordinated to offer the teacher “psychological assistance, as well as support and legal advice, so that the teacher determines to make the corresponding complaint before the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico.” The woman was also guaranteed her safety within the university.

Look also



Look also

