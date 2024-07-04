Actor of the studio “Kvartal-95” Khanumak fled from Ukraine to the USA to meet his son
Actor Ruslan Khanumak from the studio of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “Kvartal-95” fled from Ukraine to the United States.
The details of the 34-year-old artist’s escape are unknown. Hanumak himself wrote a short post on social media.
Despite reputation. Despite work. Despite everything, I am looking at you now not through a screen. No climate or palm trees, education or living conditions, and even the upbringing and love of a mother will not replace childhood with a father… Let me be a traitor in the eyes of many, but my son will grow up with his daddy
Related materials:
The artist declared himself unfit for military service
Commenting on his departure, Hanumak said that he left the country legally. According to him, he was found unfit for military service due to asthma, which all his relatives, friends and colleagues know about, and he inherited the disease from his maternal grandfather.
I never thought that a terrible illness from the age of two due to asthma would one day, as it may sound, “play into my hands” and allow me to see my child.
As confirmation, he published a document confirming the postponement until November 3, 2024.
Related materials:
Hanumak called himself a hostage of the situation
The Kvartal-95 artist also stated that due to the “current situation, he became a hostage to the fact” that his son is in the United States, and the only way to see him is to go to the United States.
Hanumak added that he would not have left Ukraine if the child had been in the country.
Actor, director and screenwriter Ruslan Khanumak was born December 19, 1989 in Zaporozhye. Known for his work in the TV series “Daddy”, “Patsiki”, “One Hundred Thousand Minutes Together”, “Wild”.
#traitor #eyes #Zelenskys #studio #actor #fled #Ukraine #United #States #explain
Leave a Reply