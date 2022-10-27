“There is room in the background” never ceases to amaze. The América TV television series continues to intertwine the lives of its protagonists and weave together unexpected love affairs, such as the one with Delilah Y Joel. While fans expected the latter to have a relationship with Macarenathe presence of the character of Lucecita Ceballos has reduced the chances of making this ‘crush’ a reality.

However, now we see that another face emerges for another potential romance: that of hiro. As is known, Francesca Maldini’s Japanese butler is in love with ‘Maca’. However, she seems only interested in getting closer to the ‘Fish-Faced Boy’. In fact, she has shown no signs of noticing the hints of the Japanese.

Hiro has already confessed to having a ‘crush’ for Macarena. Photo: America TV

Macarena and Hiro: fans want to see them together

The latest chapter of “There is room in the background” showed a kind of barbecue war. In other words, both the Montalbáns and the Gonzales brought out their best stews to throw a party on their terraces. In this context, “Charo” invited his blonde-haired neighbor to be close to Joel.

At first everything was quiet, due to Delilah’s absence. So, Joel and Alessia’s aunt were dancing and, although there seemed to be sparks between them, the moment was broken when Kimberly’s mom arrived. From one moment to another, the character played by Maria Grazia Gamarra was left dancing alone.

Hiro dressed up as El Zorro to dance with Macarena. Photo: capture of America TV

But not for long, ‘The Masked Man’ (basically Hiro in a Zorro mask) entered the scene and offered to dance with his boss’s sister. That sequence excited the viewers and Twitter was filled with the request of several fans for a new romance in Las Lomas.

Next, we leave you some of the reactions in networks.

Fan of “AFHS” wants Macarena to realize that Hiro is for her. Photo: Twitter capture

Spectator wants Macarena and Hiro to be together. Photo: Twitter capture

Espectador hopes that Macarena and Hiro manage to establish a relationship. Photo: Twitter capture

Fan of “AFHS” asks Gigio Aranda, screenwriter of the series, to find a way to unite Macarena and Hiro. Photo: Twitter capture