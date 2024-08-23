Tamazunchale, Mexico.- By a show of hands, peasants from this region of Potosí “approved” that judges, magistrates and ministers be elected by the people.

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum asked the question: “What is better, that ministers be elected by senators or by the people of Mexico?”

“The people,” the ejidatarios responded. “Raise your hand if you believe in the people,” insisted Sheinbaum.

“What is being proposed in the (judicial) reform is that they be elected by the people so that they are accountable to the people of Mexico, and that decision was also made by the people on June 2,” said the former head of the Mexico City government.

Sheinbaum accompanied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the inauguration of a stretch of highway that goes from Tamazunchale to Ciudad Valles. The judicial reform, promoted by the 4T, was defended again from an official platform after yesterday the US ambassador, Ken Salazar, stated that the initiative puts democracy in Mexico at risk. The US diplomat added that the change proposed by AMLO also threatens the integration between the United States, Mexico and Canada, under the rules of the T-MEC. The ambassador insisted that there is also the possibility that those who administer justice will be easy prey for organized crime, if the reform is approved as is. “We will not allow corruption to return, we will continue to govern with a clear division between economic power and political power, businessmen who invest in Mexico, who invest in the development of the country, the government is democratic and that means that the government represents the people of Mexico,” Sheinbaum said in her speech. The president did not refer to the issue, but recalled that his movement has always been supported by “the people.” He gave as an example the 2006 impeachment against him. “So I am very happy because I have always thought the same, as Claudia just said, with the people everything, without the people nothing. So why have we come out ahead? “In the noble profession of politics one should not be thinking about having breakfast, lunch or dinner with those at the top, politics is not about cutting in, it is not about being a barber or a sycophant. No, it is to be with the people, to be with the people,” reiterated the Tabasco native. “The people are sovereign, in a democracy that must not be forgotten, and also to get rid of the conservative, stale head, that the people are ungrateful of lies, lies (…) the people are very grateful, the people know how to recognize who is in favor of the people and at the time support the ruler, the leader who is always with the people, in the most difficult moments that I went through as a leader it was always the people who got me out, the people always got me afloat,” López Obrador highlighted. According to the governor of San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardo, the visit of President López Obrador was the last of his six-year term in the state. Those close to the state leader, mostly from the Green Party, were warned to avoid cheering for that political group. “It is an institutional event, we must support President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and President Claudia Sheinbaum, no cheering for parties,” recommended one of the event organizers. In any case, the Green Party gave away t-shirts of that color to show its presence at the event and, in passing, supporters chanted cheers for their state leader.