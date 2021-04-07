Attack on Titan will publish the last issue of the sleeve in a matter of days, ending the story that Hajime isayama it started just over a decade ago.

This work managed to win over a large number of loyal fans, so it is not uncommon for a certain atmosphere of sadness to be felt among the community.

Through social networks, the followers of Attack on Titan They are already publishing their feelings about the imminent end, and their common feeling is that they do not want it to end.

We don’t want Attack on Titan to end

Just a few days before the story of Eren and company, the followers of this work are already publishing reactions of all kinds, and not only to spoilers.

The feeling that almost everyone has in common is that they would like the story to be longer, so they expressed their feelings through social networks.

‘I can’t believe Attack on Titan will end on Friday. I’m doing my best to make my final chapter broadcast on April 9 unforgettable. I doubt I’ll ever feel this strange mix of hype and melancholy again until the end of One Piece. ‘

Some fans took the opportunity to thank the creator for giving us so many emotions and surprises throughout all the chapters.

‘For 11 years Hajime Isayama told us the story of Attack on Titan, I come to say thank you very much for telling us a magnificent story with magnificent characters. Chapter 139 will arrive, officially marking the end of AOT ‘.

‘I’m not mentally ready for Attack on Titan chapter 139. I can’t believe it’s almost over. ‘

‘3 more days for Attack on Titan chapter 139’.

It is still too early to say if the fans of this play will end up happy or if they will start out toxic against Hajime Isayama at the end, but we wholeheartedly hope that it brings a complete closure to its story.

Do you think it will be worth it?

