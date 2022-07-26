There are stories that do not go out of style and that is “Yo soy Betty, la fea”, a Colombian soap opera that has crossed the barrier of time and until today is one of the most watched internationally.

After the departure of Netflix from “Betty”, fans are still waiting for it to be confirmed what will be the streaming that will host it. Yes ok it has been rumored that it will be HBO MaxSo far nothing has been confirmed.

While this happens, his actors and actresses continue to maintain their careers and their communication with fans, who, through their respective social networks, follow their day to day. Meanwhile, who is very communicative with his public is Natalia Ramírez, interpreter who gave life to Marcela Valencia.

Through her official accounts, the actress shares photos and videos with anecdotes and secrets from the telenovela that gave her international fame. In one of her posts, Ramírez talks about what it was like to record the first chapter of “Betty, la fea” and why it was complicated.

“It was the worst thing that could happen to me. She had such a short dress that everything was visible on me, ”she said between laughs. “I was dying of grief on stage. I was asking within myself for the take to end, especially since it was already too late. Despite everything, the scenes were wonderful, each one of them retains a special story, ”she shared.

The scene to which Ramírez refers corresponds to the first chapter of “Betty, la fea” exactly when Armando Mendoza announces his engagement to Marcela Valencia in Ecomoda.