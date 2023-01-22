Young people shot in the middle of the street. The beatings of defenseless people. All eyes lost for rubber balls. The mist of tear gas. The missing. The massacre of people for which the State neither takes responsibility nor asks for forgiveness. Any Latin American who is following the political crisis, the mobilizations and the repressive response of the Peruvian government has not been able to avoid the memory of their own outbursts. We already know the script, the actors too. Although the deeds are new, contemporary, the victims are the same. The supposedly democratic governments suddenly drop their mask when the people decide to stop keeping quiet. And their hand does not tremble if the person on the other side is an indigenous person whom he has always seen as a servant. Imagine if that servant became president with the vote of other servants.

As the peasant leader Lourdes Huanca says, when the Peruvian elites with all their racism and classism insulted and underestimated Pedro Castillo, the peasants and workers felt that they were also despised. These are the people who have put the body and have received projectiles, because although democracy is said to be, it is not. With the old dictatorial gene reactivated, we see how the machinery of repression is still well-oiled, the media operators of yesteryear are also kept alive for the war of storytelling and discredit. Social discontent, civil organization and protest are fraudulently translated as communism, terrorism and vandal violence in the mouth of power.

In Peru, the 90s returned to authoritarianism, coordinated front pages of newspapers, parallel reality, politics as a farce. The tanks return to the street. Because there are things that never went away, like the neoliberal constitution of a dictator, Fujimori, who has privileged a few who would be capable of killing before letting the people decide their future. Thousands of indigenous people, historically neglected and ignored by those who have run the country for centuries, are mobilizing to demand the end of a government whose hands are stained with the blood of more than 50 dead. That is called political maturity.

Among their demands is the immediate resignation of Dina Boluarte, who requests that she be prosecuted for human rights violations, the dismissal of the board of directors of Congress and a transition period, new elections and a referendum for a constituent assembly. They do it from the political agency, from the social organization, from the exercise of their rights, from the indignation and pain, everything that the State denies them. The government’s response is cold, criminalizing, but above all discriminatory. It makes it clear that for them they are neither citizens nor interlocutors, much less political subjects with a class consciousness and a strong identity. Boluarte does not lament the murders, rather she glorifies her murderers.

“I want to start by thanking the immaculate displacement of the national police”, was his first sentence after the mobilization on Thursday. It looks like a performance by someone desperate to appear in control of the situation. The word immaculate and the word police in the same sentence is an affront to the uniformed bloodletting of the south. She threatens to open files for all the violent ones, accuses those who protest of vandals and of wanting to seize power and break the rule of law that she herself has shattered. And meanwhile, the police have orders to shoot.

The last little dictator we had, a couple of years ago, a certain Merino who lasted three days in power, had to resign because of two deaths. “Murderous Dina”, as she is now known, does not want to leave even at 55. How many more deaths justify a resignation? We know that the Peruvian government has requested military personnel and weapons from a foreign country. As the polls make her look increasingly weak, as the majority of the people believe that she should go, Boluarte continues to be determined that the State of emergency and the bullets are going to solve what she and her government cannot solve politically.

Let it be known that in Peru there is nothing similar to democracy. A firm pronouncement is expected from the international community against this barbarism. A government that kills is a government without legitimacy. A president who comes to power constitutionally but behaves like a murderous dictator is someone the people have every right to overthrow.

