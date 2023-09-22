The Vice President Francia Márquez This Friday he asked the Prosecutor’s Office, from Washington, investigate the recent attacks that have been committed in the department of Cauca to rule out that this is not sabotage of his government’s peace efforts.

Although he suggested that the attacks – if attributed to armed groups – would be proof of their “lack of will”, he also said that in the country it is common for attempts to torpedo negotiations with these organizations.

“These acts of violence that are occurring in Cauca are a sign of lack of will and I believe that it is necessary for that will to be expressed. But let it be investigated because perhaps this has to do with sabotaging peace. In Colombia, peace efforts have always been sabotaged. “I don’t want to believe it’s that, but the Prosecutor’s Office must investigate because it puts at risk the progress of a peace that is good for all of us,” said the vice president at the conclusion of her speech this Friday before the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States, OAS. .

In his speech, Márquez asked the member countries of the OAS to accompany the total peace efforts of Gustavo Petro’s government.

“We must accompany this process because people want to live without fear,” said the vice president after highlighting that efforts were also focusing on social investment, since peace is not just about silencing the guns.

Márquez also placed great emphasis on other issues such as gender equality and working for marginalized communities. as Afro-descendants and indigenous people.

Luis Almagro, secretary general of the organization and who introduced Márquez, classified his visit as a historic milestone for both the OAS and the region.

“Madam Vice President: Your presence in this room, what you represent, what you inspire, is a great advance in the fight for equality, social justice, reparation for people and inclusive representation in the countries of the region of the Americas. Their participation is a fundamental part of the imminent social transformation that our region requires to achieve effective social inclusion and the reparation of historically marginalized communities. It is a historical milestone and an honor for this House of the Americas to receive for the first time to the First Afro-descendant Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez,” Almagro said.

Francia Márquez during her visit to the United States. Photo: Sergio Gomez. TIME

In his statements to the press, Márquez also referred to a recent complaint by the New York Times according to which politicians in the Darién area were taking economic advantage of migrants.

“The government does not carry out investigations. But the government urges the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate this. There is a commitment from our government to work in humanitarian terms in the face of the situation that migrants are experiencing, putting your life and dignity at the center. Of course, our resources are limited, but the political will to serve the migrant population,” stated the vice president, who returns to Colombia this Friday after spending two days in the US capital.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68