Luca Marengoni’s teacher wanted to deny the rumors that the 14-year-old was listening to music at the time of the accident

An infinite tragedy that occurred yesterday morning in Milan, precisely on via Tito Livio. Luca Marengoni, a 14-year-old student, was hit by an urban tram on his bicycle ride to school. The prosecutor has opened an investigation.

Like every morning, even yesterday Luca, a 14 year old student in the first year of Einstein Scientific High Schoolhe was riding his bicycle to school.

Unfortunately, the irreparable happened when we reached the intersection between via Tito Livio and via Einstein. As he crossed the rails of the tram citizen got stuck and the vehicle, which was passing in that moment, could not do anything to avoid it.

The driver of the tram he noticed the scene, tried to honk and brake, but unfortunately failed to stop the race in time.

When the rescuers arrived on the scene there was already nothing more to do. The fire brigade had to work a long time for take out the body and the bike from under the tram. Bicycle that was broken into three parts.

An investigation into the death of Luca Marengoni has been opened

The tram driver was hospitalized following the fort shock tried for what happened before his eyes.

Also a very tried schoolmate by Luca Marengoni who was with him at that moment, who for fear did not even stop and went straight to the high school.

Now the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation the tram driver was investigated for manslaughter. This is also due to his guarantee.

Investigators are listening to the testimonials of those who witnessed the scene and carrying out all reliefs of the case. Factors that could shed light on the exact dynamics of what happened.

One of the first to arrive at the crash site was there professor di Luca, who, informed by the parents of another pupil, immediately rushed to the place.

The teacher explained to reporters that this is a hotspot at that time in the morning and that more adequate security measures should be taken.

“Let it be clear that Luca did not have headphones“, Said the professor, muffling some voices that were rising in those excited moments.

Mayor Room defined what happened a huge tragedy and announced that a day of city ​​mourning.