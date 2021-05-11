Munich (dpa)

Oliver Bierhoff, director of the German Football Association, wants to “intensify” negotiations with Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, who has left the team at the end of the season, and the most prominent candidate to replace Joachim Loew as coach of the German national team after the end of the Euro 2020 competitions.

“Nothing can be announced today,” Bierhoff said on Tuesday at the federation’s media workshop in preparation for the upcoming European Nations Championship.

It seems that things are going smoothly for Flick’s contract and that he “wants to finish everything before the start of the European nations.”

The European Nations Championship is due to start on June 11th.

Loew has already said he will leave his post after the end of the European Nations Championship, which was postponed from last year to this summer.

Bierhoff spoke of “good negotiations” with Flick, who will prematurely end his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the current season rather than in 2023.

Flick was Loew’s assistant at captaining the German national team from 2006 to 2014 before winning seven titles with Bayern, including the European Champions League and the German League, in the past and current seasons.